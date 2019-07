It is almost time to start thinking about back to school supplies, clothes and all the essentials.

Below are back to school dates across Connecticut.

Towns are listed alphabetically by county:

New Haven County

New Haven

New Haven Public Schools: Friday, Aug. 30

Hopkins School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Ansonia

Ansonia Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Beacon Falls

Prospect-Beacon Falls School District: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Branford

Branford Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Cheshire

Cheshire Academy: Friday, Aug. 6

Cheshire Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Derby

Derby Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

East Haven

East Haven Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Guilford

Guilford Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Hamden

Hamden Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 26

Hamden Hall Country Day School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Sacred Heart Academy: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Meriden

Meriden Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Middlebury

Pomperaug Regional School District: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Milford

Milford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Naugatuck

Naugatuck Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

North Branford

North Branford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

North Haven

North Haven Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Orange

Amity Regional School District: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Oxford

Oxford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Seymour

Seymour Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Wallingford

Choate Rosemary Hall: Wednesday, Sept. 4

Wallingford Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Waterbury

Waterbury Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 26

West Haven

Notre Dame High School: Tuesday, Aug. 26

West Haven Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Hartford County

Avon

Avon Old Farms: Thursday, Sept. 5

Avon Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Berlin

Berlin Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Bloomfield

Bloomfield Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Bristol

Bristol Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

St. Paul Catholic High School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Burlington

Burlington Regional School District: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Canton

Canton Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

East Granby

East Granby Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

East Hartford

East Hartford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

East Windsor

East Windsor Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on Tuesday, Sept. 10

Enfield

Enfield Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Farmington

Farmington Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 26

Miss Porter’s School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Glastonbury

Glastonbury Public Schools: (Grades 7-12) Wednesday, Aug. 28

(Grades K-6) Thursday, Aug. 27

Hartford

Hartford Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Hartland

Hartland School: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Manchester

Cornerstone Christian School: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Manchester School District: (Grades K-5, 7, 9) Tuesday, Sept. 3

(Grades 6, 8, 10-12) Wednesday, Sept. 4

Marlborough

Marlborough Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

New Britain

Consolidated School District of New Britain: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Newington

Newington Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Plainville

Painville Community School District: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Simsbury

Ethel Walker School: Monday, Sept. 9

Simsbury Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Westminster School: Wednesday, Sept. 4

South Windsor

South Windsor Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Southington

Southington Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Suffield

Suffield Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

West Hartford

Kingswood-Oxford School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

West Hartford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Wethersfield

Wethersfield Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Windsor

The Loomis Chafee School: Thursday, Sept. 5



Windsor Locks

Windsor Locks Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Fairfield County

Bethel

Bethel Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Brookfield

Brookfield Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Danbury

Danbury Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Darien

Darien Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Easton

Easton Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Fairfield

Fairfield Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Greenwich

Greenwich Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Monroe

Monroe Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

New Canaan

New Canaan Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

New Fairfield

New Fairfield Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Newtown

Newtown Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 26

Norwalk

Norwalk Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Ridgefield

Ridgefield Public Schools: (Grades K-9) Thursday, Aug. 29

(Grades 10-12) Friday, Aug. 30

Shelton

Shelton Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Sherman

Sherman School: Thursday, Aug. 29

Stamford

Stamford Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Stratford

Stratford Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Trumbull

Trumbull Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Weston

Weston Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Westport

Westport Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Wilton

Wilton Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Litchfield County

Kent

Kent School: Monday, Sept. 9

Marvelwood School: Monday. Sept. 9

Lakeville

The Hotchkiss School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Litchfield

Litchfield Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

New Hartford

New Hartford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

New Milford

Canterbury School: Monday, Sept. 9

New Milford Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Plymouth

Plymouth Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Salisbury

Salisbury School: Friday, Sept. 6

Thomaston

Thomaston Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Torrington

Torrington Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Washington

The Gunnery School: Friday, Sept. 6

Shepaug Regional School District 12: Thursday, Aug. 29

Watertown

Watertown Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Winchester

Winchester Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Woodbury

Regional School District 14: Thursday, Sept. 5

Windham County

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Chaplin

Chaplin Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Eastford

Eastford Public School: Monday, Aug. 26

Killingly

Killingly Public Schools: (Grades K-9) Wednesday, Aug. 28

(Grades 10-12) Thursday, Aug. 29

New Hope Academy: Monday, Aug. 26

Plainfield

Plainfield Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Pomfret

Pomfret School: Thursday, Sept. 5

Rectory School: Wednesday, Sept. 4

Putnam

Putnam Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Thompson

Thompson Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Woodstock

Woodstock Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 26

Middlesex County

Chester

Regional School District 4: Thursday, Aug. 29

Clinton

Clinton Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Cromwell

Cromwell Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Durham

Regional School District 13: Wednesday, Aug. 28

East Haddam

East Haddam Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

East Hampton

East Hampton Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Haddam

Regional School District 17: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Middletown

Mercy High School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Middletown Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Xavier High School: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Portland

Portland Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Westbrook

Westbrook Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Tolland County

Bolton

Bolton Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Columbia

Columbia Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Ellington

Ellington Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Hebron

Hebron School District: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Mansfield

Mansfield Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Somers

Somers Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Stafford Springs

Stafford Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Tolland

Tolland Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Vernon

Vernon Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Willington

Willington Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

New London County

Colchester

Colchester Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

East Lyme

East Lyme Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Groton

Groton Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Ledyard

Ledyard Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 29

Lisbon

Lisbon Central School District: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Lyme

Lyme-Old Lyme Region 18: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Montville

Montville Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

New London

New London Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

North Stonington

North Stonington Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Norwich

Norwich Free Academy: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Norwich Public Schools: (Grades 6-8) Wednesday, Aug. 28

(Grades K-5) Thursday, Aug. 29

Preston

Preston Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Salem

Salem School District: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Sprague

Sprague School District: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Stonington

Stonington Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Waterford

Waterford Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 28

All dates are provided via school district calendars.