Bank Of America Awards Two Local Non-profits $200,000 Each To Help Expand Their Reach In The Communities



BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bank of America is committed to keeping communities healthy, strong, and connected. Two local non-profits from right here in Connecticut were recently awarded $200,000 each to help expand their reach and success in the communities they serve through the nationally recognized neighborhood builders’ program.

“This particular award is recognizing 2 organizations with $200,000 of unrestricted grant funding. We’re also investing in the leadership of those organizations with leadership training for the two senior executives,” says Bank of America, Southern Connecticut President, Bill Tommins.

Both organizations are beacons of hope, leading the charge advancing economic opportunity while addressing systemic issues of racial diversity, equity, and economic inclusion.

“It’s just amazing to have an investment and to be one of two neighborhood builders along with Emerge Connecticut is quite the honor,” says RYASAP’s Executive Director, Marc Donald.

