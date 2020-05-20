Biden leads new national poll as Trump approval rating on coronavirus dips, QU reports

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

(WTNH) — A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump as the president’s approval rating in relation to his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic drops.

According to the poll, Biden holds an 11 point lead over Trump in a head-to-head match-up in the election for president: Biden with 50% of the vote to Trump’s 39%.

Those numbers are up from the last poll released April 8th in which Biden received 49% of the vote to Trump’s 41%. QU does emphasize that this increase is within the margin of error.

Along party lines, Democrats vote for Biden 88% to Trump’s 5%, Republicans go for Trump 87% to Biden’s 8%, and Independents go for Biden 47% to Trump’s 36%.

“What does the 11 points Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump’s judgment is questioned – and November looms,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.