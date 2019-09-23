Bobby Flay makes his way to Madison for book talk event

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A book store in Madison is hosting an event including a celebrity chef Monday night.

If you want to see Bobby Flay, you can head over to RJ Julia Booksellers at 5:30 p.m. where Bobby will discuss his book recipes. He will also talk about his approach to cooking.

Tickets are on sale for $35, which include the book talk and one signed copy of ‘Bobby At Home,’ a book with over 165 recipes.

VIP tickets are priced at $70 and include admission to a pre-event photo opportunity and two signed copes of ‘Bobby At Home.’

