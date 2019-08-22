LIVE NOW /
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter to host free basketball camp in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter is hosting a free basketball camp in Milford on Friday.

The camp will be held Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fowler field courts. The camp is free and geared towards kids between the ages of 8 and 18.

Free pizza and t-shirts will be provided. Kids who bring their own basketball can have it signed.

