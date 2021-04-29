Branford man dead following a tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-91 south in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a crash on I-91 south in Middletown between Exit 19 and 20 Thursday.

State Police said, a Savanna GMC was parked in the acceleration lane of I-91 south, just south of Exit 20 in Middletown. No one was in the vehicle.

A tractor-trailer driven by Richard Vining, 69, of Branford had just gotten on I-91 south from the Exit 20 on-ramp around 12:30 p.m. and was traveling in the acceleration lane.

Police say, for some reason, the tractor-trailer hit the GMC. The tractor-trailer overturned and broke through the metal beam guide rail along the acceleration lane.

Vining died of his injuries. It was his 69th birthday.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone witness to the crash or anyone with dashcam video is asked to call state police at 860-534-1098.