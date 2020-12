BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile detention officer is accused of worker’s compensation fraud.

35-year-old Gregory Brunson of East Haven was arrested Friday. Brunson works at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center. In August of 2019, Brunson claimed he was hurt while trying to restrain a prisoner.

He was placed on temporary disability, but prosecutors say he kept coaching a youth football team while collecting worker’s compensation.