BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — In Connecticut’s largest city, incumbent Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim faces a challenge from former aide John Gomes.

Ganim is seeking an eighth term as mayor of Bridgeport. He first served from 1991 to 2003 before spending seven years in federal prison for corruption and extortion charges as mayor. Voters returned him to office in 2015 and 2019.

Gomes served in Ganim’s second administration as the city’s Acting Chief Administrative Officer until he was demoted in 2016 and later as an Assistant Chief Administrative Officer until his termination in July 2022. Gomes has publicly suggested that his ouster was retaliation for being rumored as a possible mayoral hopeful.

Ganim previously faced a primary challenge in his 2019 re-election bid when he narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore by 270 votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.