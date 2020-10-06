Brighten up your home with Your Lighting Source

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your Lighting Source aims to provide its customers with unique and functional fixtures for every style and budget. Since many of us are home more often these days, this may be perfect time to brighten things up!

“Lighting is very special. It gives you a chance to show off your style, give a unique look to your home,” said owner Michael Bertona. “From contemporary to traditional to modern to transitional; I mean we really have a style for everybody.”

Store manager Jessica Bobinski added that changing lighting fixtures in your space makes a huge difference– something to keep in mind for anyone selling their home.

“It’s the least expensive, most affordable way to freshen up your home,” she said. “If you have a dated room, a dated home, it’s very simple to update your lighting. Change a chandelier, change sconces, make it more modern for the sellers market that we’re having right now.”

And at Your Lighting Source, they want to make sure you can get the lighting you want at a good price. Watcha as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko tells us about their Red Tag Sale and more!