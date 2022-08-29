BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Fire Department is receiving nearly $270,000 in federal grant money for firefighter training.

The Bristol Fire Department has experienced a number of recent retirements. The grant will provide certification training for a pump operator and aerial operator.

“This is a great sign for the department to continue to train and learn and for me, the other thing that I’m proud of is that you will be helping other departments not with this grant, but just with the thought process of knowing that your training your own and that we’re building a top class training center right here in bristol.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program has been helping departments around the country since 2001.