COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – Bus drivers in Coventry are continuing to strike after the union representing them said they unanimously rejected the company’s final offer.

According to the Principal Officer of Teamster Local 671, the union and the company continued negotiations over the weekend but said the company’s “last, best, and final offer” fell below the area standards.

These negotiations come after bus drivers in the town said they wanted a few more dollars an hour from M&J Bus, claiming it’s what other Connecticut drivers already get.

This means parents will continue to find alternative ways to get their kids to school.

“These bus drivers are driving our kids to school every day,” Milkie told News 8 when the strike first started. “We trust them with our children to get them to school on time. So, we’re really hoping that this ends soon.”

Stay with News 8 for updates.