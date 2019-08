(WTNH) — Border Patrol agents in California have seized nearly four tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of jalapeno peppers.

Officers says a Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor trailer full of what was manifested as peppers.

Canines then alerted officers that something wasn’t right, and that’s when the discovery was made.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.