Car crashes into home in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department responded to a car crash that damaged a home on Bowen Street Monday evening.

Officials said one of the car passengers was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

No one in the house was injured, and the damage was confined to the porch, officials said. The residents will not be displaced.

Officials said the Hamden Building Inspector was called to the scene.

Hamden police is investigating the incident.

