CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shark knocks seven-year-old surfer off his board in Florida

by: WTNH Staff

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WTNH) — Caught on camera: a shark knocked a 7-year-old surfer off of his board at a beach in Florida.

The boy had no idea what hit him until he saw the video.

“I was just assuming that push was a fish,” said seven-year-old surfer, Chandler Moore. “But when we got back into the video, it was a shark!!!”

Chandler’s dad says at first they were shocked and surprised and had a good laugh, but “then it kind of set in…that we got pretty lucky that he didn’t get…bit.”

A shark bit a nine-year-old girl at the same beach earlier this year. Chandler says his close encounter will not stop him from surfing again.

