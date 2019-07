(WTNH) -- The estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos is out with a new statement.

"My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything is going to be alright eventually. I understand the public's perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case, but I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same."