Congresswoman DeLauro and health experts discuss mental health needs for community, post-pandemic

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — As we emerge from the pandemic, one of the side effects that is not going away is its mental health impact. That is the topic of discussion Wednesday, hosted by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

“Getting back to normal” — that is what everyone is talking about. But is it possible to get back to 100% after living through a deadly pandemic?

We all know what life has been like for the last year and a half; wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, working from home and remaining six feet away from others — even some of the ones you love.

It’s all bound to have an effect on us.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, along with healthcare professionals, addressed this issue during a roundtable discussion.

Everyone agrees that isolation, particularly among adolescents ages 12 to 18, is causing depression and thoughts of suicide. The behavioral health center is a safe haven for many of these people. But officials say more funding is needed to help meet their healthcare needs.

”It’s my intention to look at this issue in the appropriations process because we’ve got to get the funds to states, to our professionals … to attack what could become a crisis,” said Congresswoman Rosa Delauro.

”The parents end up taking them to the emergency room. and the referrals are coming from the emergency room for kids who are really harming themselves, cutting and things like that, which are really really sad things to see,” said Roberta Cook, President and CEO of BHcare.

Health experts say adults are also exhibiting signs of anxiety and thoughts of suicide. If you’re one of those people, you are asked to dial 211 and you’ll be connected with a healthcare provider.