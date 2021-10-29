Conn. becomes first state to offer full suite of Google Career Certificates across CSCU system

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is the first state in the country to offer the full suite of Google Career Certificates across its state colleges and universities system.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng, and Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat made the announcement Friday.

The certificates are available on the online learning platform Coursera. Google said the program equips people with skills for in-demand jobs within three to six months – with no degree or experience required.

“We have employers that are looking to hire individuals with these digital skills, and our community college system responded quickly by entering into a partnership with Google to ensure our colleges are ready to start equipping students with these skills so they can enter these in-demand careers that pay over $60,000,” Lamont said.

Lamont said Google and Coursera offer Connecticut residents the training to fill positions in data analytics, IT support, project management, and UX design fields projected to grow in the next ten years.

“Starting in early 2022, community colleges in all corners of Connecticut will offer Google’s IT Support Certificate, with other certificates rolling out throughout the spring and summer,” Cheng said. “Our public colleges and universities offer the highest quality education and cutting-edge training opportunities. We are thrilled to be the first in the nation to offer all Google Career Certificates on a statewide basis – it is a testament to Gov. Lamont’s laser focus on workforce development.”

After completing the program, the governor’s office said graduates could share their resumes with an employer consortium of more than 150 companies, including Infosys, Verizon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Google.

The program is now available to all community colleges and career and technical education (CTE) high schools across the nation to onboard.

For more information on the certificates, visit Google’s website at g.co/grow/GoogleCareerCertificates or CSCU’s website at ct.edu/google.