New Haven fire officials investigating rear bedroom fire on Peck Street
Connecticut officials to host gun violence prevention rally in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a push for gun violence prevention across the nation, Governor Ned Lamont and other Connecticut officials will be holding a rally in Hartford on Monday.

Governor Ned Lamont, along with members of the Connecticut State Legislature, are holding a rally at the state capitol at 11:30 a.m.

Those lawmakers will be calling on the federal government to take stronger action to prevent future mass shootings. Several representatives for gun violence prevention groups will also be there.

