Connecticut School Transportation Association begins campaign in hopes of hiring more school bus drivers amid shortage

(WTNH) – A school bus driver shortage across the country has now reached Connecticut. There is a huge bus driver shortage that is impacting nearly every town and city across the state.

Connecticut School Transportation Association (COSTA) is scrambling to find drivers. COSTA said not only is this going to have an impact on school transportation, but it will affect sports and field trips.

It takes about three months or more to train a new school bus driver. Many former drivers moved on after COVID.

News 8 visited New Haven Schools’ Director of Transportation who said their busing is handled by the company First Student. It has been working on ways to recruit drivers and the latest way is a $5,000 signing bonus for certified drivers who sign up.

COSTA is running a DriveCtKids.org campaign where potential drivers can go for additional information to see if their school district is hiring.