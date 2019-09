The Connecticut Sun is honoring women making strides and inspiring young ladies of the future.

Vice President Amber Cox tells us about Burn It Down Day on Sunday, June 16 at Mohegan Sun Arena at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the game, the team will feature women throughout the local community who are “burning down” stereotypes through their careers or their personal lives.

The first 3,000 fans will receive a special Burn It Down t-shirt celebrating the day.