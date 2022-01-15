Connecticut synagogues increase security amid Texas hostage situation

Conn. (WTNH) — Synagogues across Connecticut are stepping-up safety measures amid the ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas Saturday.

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven noted in an online statement that the SCN Regional Security Advisor confirmed that there is no credible threat currently in the state. Nonetheless, the federation requested local law enforcement to step up patrols of area congregations “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Please practice situational awareness and join us in praying for a peaceful resolution of this terrifying situation,” the federation said in the statement. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Additionally, the Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan, and Darien’s Region Security Advisor Michael Shambrom released a statement, notifying the community that an alert was sent out to the security teams at local agencies to increase security at Jewish institutions.

“We are deeply appreciative for the efforts of law enforcement at this time, and we are keeping those inside the synagogue in our thoughts and prayers,” the federation said in the statement.

SCN is not aware of any direct, credible threats to any other institutions, the federation said, noting that the situation appears to be local and isolated.

During services at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday morning, authorities said a man took hostages. According to police, the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream, demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood shortly after.