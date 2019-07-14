ConEd working to restore thousands without power in Manhattan Saturday

MANHATTAN, NY (WTNH) — A power outage on Saturday evening has Consolidated Edison Inc. (ConEd) working frantically to get restoration to 42,000 in parts of midtown Manhattan.

ABC reported that Times Square billboards and subway services were in the dark, while traffic lights were also out.

Consolidated Edison Inc, New York City’s power provider, said in a post on Twitter that it is “responding to extensive outages” on west of Central park in Manhattan and that it is working to restore power to 42,000 customers.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ConEd said in a press conference that five out of six networks were restored, and they expect to have everything restored by midnight.

NYPDCounterterrorism @NYPDCT tweeted out that ConEdison is currently working to restore power in the west side of Manhattan. Power outage was due to a manhole fire. @NYPD & @FDNY are currently responding to calls in the area. Please remain calm and stay safe. @NYPDCT units remain deployed at key locations in #NYC

A spokesman for the city fire department said they were responding to multiple calls about stuck elevators and power outages, going from midtown, near Times Square, and extending up to the Upper West Side, the area close to Lincoln Center performing arts complex, ABC reports. It added in a Twitter post that it was responding to “numerous stuck elevators.”

The Twitter account for New York subways said the agency is working to keep trains moving and will bypass affected stations.