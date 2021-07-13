CT Attorney General Tong among those calling for stronger child car seat measures

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is one of 17 calling on federal regulators to take stronger measures to protect children in car seats.

The coalition is asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement side-impact testing standards as quickly as possible.

It’s been more than 20 years since Congress called for new standards.

“It’s well past time for the federal government to set forth those standards so we can be sure car seats are safe and protective as much as they can against side-impact,” AG Tong said.

Side-impact crashes cause almost as many child injuries and deaths as frontal-impact crashes.