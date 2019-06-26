1  of  2
CT immigrant community plan rally against possible deportation raids

(WTNH) — Connecticut‘s immigrant community is rallying against possible deportation raids on Wednesday.

Last week, the president threatened the raids then delayed them for two weeks.

Organizers of the rally say they’re gathering together to show they’re not afraid and are determined to fight back against any attacks. They say their goal is to keep hate out of our state.

Wednesday night’s rally begins at 6 p.m. on the steps of New Haven City Hall.

