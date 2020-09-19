CT lawmakers remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her work for America

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Just minutes after her death was announced, fellow politicians offered kind words to the woman who did much for American.

‘She devoted her life to justice’: Former student of Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on having her as a mentor

Below are how some politicians and leaders in Connecticut are remembering the Supreme Court Justice:

Tonight, the nation mourns the unimaginable loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a fierce and fiery champion for fairness and equality for all,” Governor Lamont said. “Shattering the glass ceiling in the legal world, Justice Ginsburg overcame adversity both in and out of the courtroom – battling gender discrimination at a time when women were rarely serving as lawyers. She also fought cancer with rigor, rarely missing any days in court. A giant inspiration and pioneer for women globally, Justice Ginsburg should not just be remembered for what she stood for but what she stood against. Our nation is greater for her tenacity, dissension, and adversity against injustice. As Justice Ginsburg put it best, ‘there will be enough women on the court when there are nine Governor Ned Lamont

Many, like Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro expressed their devastation.

My statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/ytZfA9M1OU — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) September 19, 2020

To our family, she was the embodiment of courage, grit, and grace. I met her once, and she greeted me with kindness and warmth.



May we honor her by pursuing her vision of a more fair and just nation. — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) September 18, 2020

PHOTOS: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Many, like Senator Richard Blumental, said the world is a different place because of her.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. The world is a different place because of her. More than the laws she forged are the lives she touched. She was soft-spoken and slight in stature, but packed a mighty punch. She will always be a uniquely American icon – breaking barriers with courage and conviction, and letting nothing stop her from the classroom to the courtroom.”

“As to the appointment of Justice Ginsberg’s successor, I couldn’t improve on what Mitch McConnell said after Justice Scalia’s death: The American people must have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

“This close to the election, there is no way that the United States Senate can or should act before the voters decide.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a crusader, a fierce fighter for women’s rights, and a firm believer in justice for all. As the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a jurist of extraordinary talent. — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed her nation for the better. Fairness and justice, especially for those with the least access to power, were her north stars. She was a pioneer for women in the law, and a cultural icon on top of it all. The people of Connecticut mourn for her tonight,” said Murphy. “The precedent Republicans set in 2016 requires the Senate to wait to consider a nominee until a new president is sworn in. Should Republicans go forward and reverse this precedent, the Senate will never, ever be the same. It will be changed forever. I pray tonight that at least a few of my Republican colleagues understand this. Senator Chris Murphy

Other politicians and dignitaries are also reacting to the death of Justice Ginsburg. You can read their thoughts here.

RELATED STORIES:

Justice Ginsburg’s ‘fervent’ last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ report says

McConnell says he plans to push forward with Trump Supreme Court nominee

Can a Supreme Court vacancy be filled during election year?

Biden reacts to death of Justice Ginsburg, rejects quick vote on her successor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family friend reflects on her life, legacy