CT Speaker of the House calls foul on schools who use Native American mascots, logos

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state of Maine is the first in the nation to ban the use of Native American mascots and logos at all schools.

Will Connecticut be next is the question.

What’s in a name? If it’s a mascot depicting a Native American reference…a lot of controversies.

“I don’t think it’s disrespectful,” said Bo Jacaruso.

The Essex woman is referring to the Indian head symbol and the use of the name “warriors” in the Valley Regional District.

“I have always thought it was a fun sports symbol for a team, and I don’t think it’s degrading at all,” Jacaruso said. “I almost think it’s an honor.”

But after the flip flop in Killingly where the district went from “

Redmen” to Redhawks and back to “Redmen,” one prominent lawmaker is proposing a statewide ban claiming the names are disrespectful.

Speaker of the House, Joe Aresimowicz, coaches football in Berlin and said if schools who use mascots or logos of Native Americans don’t change them, the district could have state funding withheld.

His proposal will be considered in the upcoming legislative session.

“Withholding state funding is a bit extreme,” said Dr. Maureen Brummet, Superintendent of Newington Schools. “Any change should be a grassroots movement.”

Newington’s team mascot is the “Indians.”

In Guilford, where the mascot is also the “Indians” and green and white feathers make the logo, there is a petition for change.

Valley Regional District, which covers Essex, Chester, and Deep River, has the signatures of 200 students on a petition to change its name too.

Both are a few of the 19 public high schools around the state which still use names that reference Native Americans.

They will be having community conversations about the nicknames and the future playing field.