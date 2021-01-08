CT State Police ensure safety of Connecticut’s Congress members after riot at the US Capitol

(WTNH) — While there are no reports of an immediate threat, CT State Police are asking our seven members of Congress to remain vigilant as President Trump’s incumbency barrels to an end.

I’m told several local police departments Were contacted directly by state police after Trump supporters breached capitol security on wednesday.

State Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella coordinated the Connecticut Terrorism and Intelligence Center’s Communications, also known as the CTIC to monitor Connecticut officials follwing Wednesday’s riots at the US Capitol.

State Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Spokesman Brian Foley says there is always a fear that agitators could migrate to the state.

He also tells News 8 a few Congress members, who he did not identify, have requested additional security. He explained how some of them are feeling during this time.

“All levels, from no concern at all to sudden fears. They were all addressed accordingly. People have different situations in their own life and in their business life where they might need some extra protection based on where you live, where you work, where your offices are. Some people have addressed concerns about their offices as well in towns around the state.”

We know events went smoothly Wednesday at the state capitol during swearing-in ceremonies despite a few minor incidents. Dozens of state police were on scene and more than 100 metal barriers blocked protestors from interfering with the event.

Foley says the Colonel of Connecticut State Police Stavros Mellekas was in fact a former officer at the nation’s capitol prior to being a Connecticut trooper. He says the colonel has intimate knowledge of the staff and the building in D.C. and it was a great person to have as the department began planning their response.