PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Plymouth gearing up for its 225th anniversary next year.

They’re unveiling a mural celebrating the town’s history with important people, places, and events. Fifteen volunteers have worked on it over the summer.

(Photo: Kent Pierce, News 8)

They will be honored Tuesday morning at 9.a.m. in a ceremony in Terryville.

