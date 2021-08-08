DEEP investigating jet ski fatality on CT River in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) police are investigating a fatality on the Connecticut River Sunday.

DEEP reports the incident is believed to involve a single jet skier.

Passing boaters reported a jet ski adrift at about 4:42 p.m. An ENCON boat arrived on the scene at 4:55 p.m. and recovered the victim from the water. 

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

The Salmon River boat launch is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation.

