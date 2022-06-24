NORTH STONINGTON – “We are in the oldest section of our vineyard,” says Jonathan Edwards, showing off eight acres of chardonnay.

“We just had bud break, so, here’s our new plant material for the year,” he says, strolling through the vines. “This is what’s going to be in your glass in about two years.”

In total, there are forty-eight acres of incredible, natural beauty in these fields of North Stonington.

This is Jonathan Edwards Winery, named for the man who is passionate about his business.

“We grow just vinifera grapes which are the classic European grape vines, so we’re always trying to strive for a premium wine experience,” he says.

Vineyards started to appear in Connecticut about fifty years ago.

“We’re still sort of in the beginning phases as a wine destination,” says Edwards. “There are 50 wineries throughout the state and I think we’re making world class wines.”

And a brand new online passport program is making it easy for folks to travel the local wine trail this summer.

“People can just download the app right on their phone and visit wineries throughout the state gather stamps and enter for beautiful prizes,” says Edwards.

“This vineyard is unique – in that it has two harvests – one in Connecticut, the other in California,” he continues. “We have a West Coast harvest in Napa Valley, then we crush and ferment those grapes into wine in California, and then we bring that young wine back here for barrel aging, bottling and ultimately sales, of course.”

Folks can see the oak barrels where the wine is aging.

“On three sides, we’re underground, so, it’s nice and cool down here where the wine likes to live,” he explains.

Then folks can sample a variety of wines in the tasting room.

Finally, head to the patio for a picnic and a visit.

“This is the best wine in Connecticut, I really mean it,” says Rob Pietrosimone of East Haven.

“We want you to chill out – that’s one of the nice things about having a farm winery is that there’s space, you can spread out,” says Edwards.

Utilizing that space, the winery is gearing-up for a summer concert series, concluding with a Blues Traveler show in September.

A budding local industry that’s all about climate, knowledge and patience…..offering the chance to savor and relax.

“We’re 20 years now in the industry which is really great and I see a bright future for wine in Connecticut,” says Edwards.

Watch Destination New England on Friday, June 24th at 8pm on WCTX.