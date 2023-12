BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was extricated after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Brookfield, according to officials.

Crews responded to the crash at Federal Road just south of Elbow Hill Road. Officials said one driver was trapped in her vehicle, which was on its side.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the woman from the vehicle. The driver was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.