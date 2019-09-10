East Hartford throws Roaring Twenties-themed picnic, dance party for senior citizens

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Regina is in her 90s but when the music starts, she’s dancing as she did decades ago.

“I just dance when I feel like it,” she said, “I feel like a new person again.”

She was one of hundreds at East Hartford’s annual Senior Picnic — a tradition that’s gone on for 33 years.

“You get to see people you haven’t seen for a while and you might not see until spring so that’s always nice to be able to get together and talk and socialize,” Donna Brown said.

It was an afternoon full of music, food, and dressing up. This year’s theme was the Roaring Twenties.

“It’s something that’s been on for 33 years, and the seniors love it,” said Gary Kelly of the Commission on Aging.

For East Hartford, it’s about doing whatever they can for a vibrant and growing senior population.

“Many of the people here have been longtime residents and they’re our champions and they’re our voice,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc.

“The senior population is growing from the baby boomers so we want to make sure we meet their needs, whatever that is,” said Kelly.