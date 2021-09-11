Emergency crews respond to large garbage fire on Christian Lane in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews are responding to a large fire on 415 Christian Lane Saturday afternoon.

Engines from Cromwell and Newington were called to the scene. Mutual aid is also supporting the town at the firehouses.

Christian Lane is currently closed.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Christian Lane as crews are working to put out the fire.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

