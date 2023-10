ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for three women they said were involved in a larceny of a local retail store, according to police.

Police said two of the three suspects were pushing baby carriages with children in them during the larceny and are thought to have used the carriages to conceal items they were stealing.

Anyone who has information about the three suspects is asked to contact Sergeant Montas at 860-763-6400 ext. 1325 or dmontas@enfield.org.