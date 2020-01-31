Family of 19-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting sits down, talks with West Haven PD about the incident

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a 19-year-old killed by a CT State trooper in West Haven is demanding answers.

State police said Mubarak Soulemane stole a ride-share car at knifepoint in Norwalk and then led police and then troopers on a chase, which ended when he hit traffic in West Haven.

The situation escalated to the point where Trooper Brian North used deadly force.

After his death, Soulemane’s family said the reached out to city officials. When their calls when unanswered they went to the town hall to get some answers.

“They should have returned our calls; set up a meeting for us to come and sit and talk with them,” said Reverend Boise Kimber with the First Calvary Baptist Church.

On Thursday, the West Haven police chief agreed to open discussions with the family and clergy members.

Reverend Kimber led the conversation and said he got some answers.

“We now know that there was four to five West Haven police officers that were involved and the chief said that they have already sent their statement to the State Attorney,” Kimber said.

“The state police will see which ones are actually involved in the incident and that is where the number will stand,” West Haven Police Department Chief Joseph Perno said.

Perno told News 8 right now the police department can’t afford body cameras.

“We have tried but it is just not cost-effective for the city right now and grants weren’t available to us,” he added. The grants that were available to us we could still not afford.”