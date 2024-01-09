PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Plymouth Center School teacher was sentenced to probation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to risk of injury to a child, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

James Eschert, 51, was charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault In January 2022.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, with execution suspended after five years.

Eschert allegedly inappropriately touched female students, made comments about their bodies and invited them to meals at his home.

Eschert’s arrest warrant contains details of 13 alleged victims who were students at Plymouth Center School.

The alleged victims told police the incident happened during the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20 school years.

Four educators in Plymouth were charged with failing to report abuse, but the charges were later dropped.