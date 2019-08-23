Freebie Friday: Back-to-school freebies

(WTNH)– It’s the last weekend before most teachers and students head back to the classroom.

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with some back-to-school freebies.

Starting with Friday night from 5-7, kids can stop by a free basketball camp at Fowler Field Courts in Milford. A former Celtics star is hosting.

Students can get a free haircut at New Beginnings Barber Shop in New Haven on August 28th.



Teachers hoping to create a calm work environment can get a free subscription to the “Calm App.” Sign up on calm.com/schools.

And a couple of free events for kids this weekend. At Joanne’s there’s a free yarn art event on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Or at Bass Pro Shops, there are two days of events this weekend including kids activities and giveaways.