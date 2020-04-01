From bartender to ‘farmtender’: How a New Haven restaurant owner is keeping his staff working during the coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 116 Crown in New Haven would normally be filled with customers.

Now, the staff is finding new ways to keep business going.



“Whatever we can, from takeout and delivery to building people farms, nothing’s off the table,” said owner John Ginnetti.



That’s why his bartenders are becoming “farmtenders.” Ginnetti said he’s doing whatever he can to keep his staff employed. He said it helps that his staffers already have experience tending the garden on the restaurant’s patio.



“It just seemed like a bit of a no brainer that we could get to your house, turn your yard, box, whatever it is, into a small farm,” said Ginnetti.



“A lot of things that are cold hearty will produce well here, Jerusalem artichokes, lettuce, salad greens, fruit, stone fruit,” said William Dunston, Farmtender Program.



If they plant it, they’ll tend to it.



“If you have just a little bit of land that you’re willing to donate to yourself and your produce, you don’t have to do any work because people are still quite busy, they’re just busy at home,” said Ginnetti.



“The biggest benefit is insurance,” Dunston said. “Knowing that no matter what happens you’ll have food. Whether it’s economical or a shortage, you and your family, it’s peace of mind knowing that you can survive any crisis.”



With the weather starting to get nicer, they said they plan to start the bartender for farmtender program as soon as possible.