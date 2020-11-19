Gates named interim president of Connecticut college system

(WTNH) — The board that oversees the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system has appointed Provost Jane McBride Gates to serve as interim president while a nationwide search is conducted for a new leader.

Gates, who is also the system’s senior vice president for academic and student affairs, will keep her current duties when she temporarily succeeds Mark Ojakian, who is retiring Dec. 31 after serving five years as president.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed Gates on Thursday. The system of 17 state colleges and universities serves more than 100,000 students. Officials expect a new president to be in place by July.