Gov. Lamont signs executive order strengthening workers’ compensation claims for workers impacted by COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced he has signed an executive order that strengthens who contracted COVID-19 on the job and are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

Gov. Lamont followed up the announcement with a statement:

“As I promised last week, I have signed an executive order providing workers who contracted COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic the straightforward opportunity to claim any benefits they are due through Connecticut’s workers’ compensation system. Our state owes a debt to all of the health care professionals, grocery store clerks, and other essential workers who served vital roles during the earliest and darkest stages of this public health crisis. I am thankful for the employers who have done the right thing by their employees, the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation Commission for operating continually throughout this pandemic, and most of all, the workers for their efforts and sacrifice. The executive order is an important step to ensure our essential workers, who went to work while others stayed safe and stayed home, are made whole.”

