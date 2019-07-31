Gov. Lamont to announce plans to improve operations of state government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont will announce his plans to improve the operations of the state government on Wednesday morning.

Lamont is expected to announce modifications to the operations of state government that he says his administration plans to implement to reduce bureaucracy and create cost savings.

The governor will be joined by Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw and Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Josh Geballe.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol building in Hartford.

