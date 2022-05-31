GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greenwich Police Department, in partnership with the FBI, arrested a man from the Bronx on charges relating to attempts at sexual assault of a minor.

Greenwich police announced in a press release that Tong-Hyon Suh, 45, from the Bronx, NY allegedly attempted to lure a 14-year-old he had met in an online chatroom to have sex with him.

The 14-year-old woman Suh was interacting with was actually an undercover Greenwich police officer, according to police officials.

Suh had befriended the undercover officer in an online forum over the span of several weeks. Police stated that Suh would begin to steer the conversation with the officer, who he believed was 14, to ones that were “sexually explicit in nature.”

Suh also allegedly began describing sexual acts he wanted to perform with the 14-year-old in real life according to police statements.

The investigation reached its peak when Suh made plans to meet the 14-year-old profile in real life in Greenwich.

On Friday, Suh followed through with the agreed plans and arrived in Greenwich to meet the profile he had been chatting with. He was arrested without incident by the Greenwich Police Department, according to their statements.

Suh has been charged with illegal contact with a victim under the age of 16, criminal attempt at employing a minor in an obscene performance, criminal attempt at sexual assault in the second degree, and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.

Greenwich police stated that they urge parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children’s online activity and who they engage with through phone, text, email, and social media.

This investigation is an ongoing investigation according to police statements. If you believe that you or someone you know is a victim of online child sexual exploitation, please call the FBI at (800) 843-5678.