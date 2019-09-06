Groton tech high school Ella T. Grasso getting high praise for new building

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The new Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton is getting high marks from visitors.

Governor Ned Lamont helped cut the ribbon on the brand new building on Thursday. It came in under budget and was finished before the 2020 expected completion date.

Grasso tech teaches eleven trades, including a manufacturing pipeline program, that trains students to work at places like Electric Boat.

“I love what it means in terms of working with Three Rivers the community college which is here. Working with Electric Boat which is guiding the curriculum. These are good skills for jobs that are waiting for folks. We’re ready,” Gov. Lamont says.

Phase two of this project will be to knock down the old school, which is right next to the new one. Phase three will be to build athletic fields there.

