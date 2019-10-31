Breaking News
Halloween safety reminders

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Whether you’re indoors or outdoors for trick or treating, there are safety precautions every parent needs to know. Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara shares his advice.

Kids/Parents

·       Need safe costumes – make sure kids can see and move around safely. Masks make this very difficult.

·       Have a plan before you go.  Know the route.  Avoid really busy roadways

·       Be visible – reflective costumes, flashlights, etc

·       Walk kids to door

·       Do not go to uninviting houses

·       Check candy when you get home before kids eat it

Homeowners

·       Keep house well lit

·       Clear walkway

·       Pets inside

·       Safe decorations

·       Not too scary

Drivers

·       Slow down

·       No distractions

·       Scan road while driving

·       Caution exiting and entering driveways

Click here to review the video on the State of Ct sex offender list. 

