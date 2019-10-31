Halloween safety reminders

(WTNH) — Whether you’re indoors or outdoors for trick or treating, there are safety precautions every parent needs to know. Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara shares his advice.
Kids/Parents
· Need safe costumes – make sure kids can see and move around safely. Masks make this very difficult.
· Have a plan before you go. Know the route. Avoid really busy roadways
· Be visible – reflective costumes, flashlights, etc
· Walk kids to door
· Do not go to uninviting houses
· Check candy when you get home before kids eat it
Homeowners
· Keep house well lit
· Clear walkway
· Pets inside
· Safe decorations
· Not too scary
Drivers
· Slow down
· No distractions
· Scan road while driving
· Caution exiting and entering driveways
Click here to review the video on the State of Ct sex offender list.