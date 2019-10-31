Halloween safety reminders

(WTNH) — Whether you’re indoors or outdoors for trick or treating, there are safety precautions every parent needs to know. Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara shares his advice.

Kids/Parents

· Need safe costumes – make sure kids can see and move around safely. Masks make this very difficult.

· Have a plan before you go. Know the route. Avoid really busy roadways

· Be visible – reflective costumes, flashlights, etc

· Walk kids to door

· Do not go to uninviting houses

· Check candy when you get home before kids eat it

Homeowners

· Keep house well lit

· Clear walkway

· Pets inside

· Safe decorations

· Not too scary

Drivers

· Slow down

· No distractions

· Scan road while driving

· Caution exiting and entering driveways

