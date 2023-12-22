HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) foreign terrorist organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

According to court records, 30-year-old Kevin Iman McCormick of Hamden was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years of prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release with monitoring of his electronic devices for trying to provide material support to ISIS.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery, Special Agent in Charge Robert Fuller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division and National Security Division Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen

According to court records, between August and October 2019, McCormick made several comments to others expressing a desire to travel to Syria and fight for ISIS. In August 2019, McCormick spoke to members of a Muslim community center and said, “We should support ISIS” and “Jihad is the way to go.”

In an October 2019 conversation, McCormick stated his plans to fight for ISIS.

“I gotta fight bro, because those people, Abu Masa and ISIL, they fought for me bro, I know it, I can feel it, in my heart. So it’s my time to fight . . . It just is what it is bro, it’s just my – it’s just my time to go bro,” he said.

When asked to elaborate on where he wanted to travel McCormick said he was thinking about going to Syria.

“I don’t know, I don’t know bro – it’s gotta be like Syria. Where ISIL is at…. whichever place is easiest, whatever place I can get there the fastest, the quickest, the easiest, and where I can have a rifle and I can have some people bro. That’s what I need, I need a rifle and I need some people, I need Islamic law, I need, that’s what I need, because if I have these things, it’s gonna to be very hard to kill me,” he said.

On Oct. 12, 2019, McCormick tried to board a flight from Connecticut to Jamaica but was stopped by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

McCormick subsequently told a person he wanted to travel from Jamacia to Syria to join ISIS. He also indicated his desire to acquire weapons, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

McCormick made a video on Oct. 19, 2019, pledging his allegiance to ISIS and its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. On that same day, he purchased a plane ticket from Toronto, Canada to Amman, Jordan.

He was arrested two days later after he traveled to a small private airport in Connecticut, where he expected to board a plane that would fly him to Canada.

On October 21, 2019, McCormick was arrested after he traveled to a small private airport in Connecticut where he expected to board a plane that would fly him to Canada. He has been detained since his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization on Jan. 12.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce with assistance from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).