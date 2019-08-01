Happy National Spider-Man Day!

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — True believers, are your spidey senses tingling? If so, it’s for a good reason- August 1st is National Spider-Man Day!

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the famous wall-crawling, web-slinging superhero made his debut in the world of comics in Amazing Fantasy #15, way back in August of 1962.

Obit_Stan_Lee_50199-159532.jpg14760288

From comics to movies, television shows and video games, Spider-Man has garnered an immense popularity in pop culture.

For all things Spider-Man, visit Marvel’s website.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss