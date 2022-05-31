Migraines are the second leading cause of presenteeism in the workplace in the United States. Dr. Olivia Begasse de Dhaem, a Neurologist and Headache Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, defines presenteeism as coming to work but not being as productive as you normally would be because of a disease or illness, such as chronic migraines.



