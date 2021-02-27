Hartford hosts fourth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)— Hartford hosts its fourth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park Saturday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, and city officials will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m.

City residents 55 and older can fill out the vaccine interest form.

The City’s Health Department will then call residents to schedule an appointment at an upcoming vaccine clinic.

Official’s report the clinic is supported by Connecticut’s vaccine allocation and conducted by the City of Harford’s Health and Human Services Department.

Nurses from the City’s Health Department, States Medical Reserve Corps, and students from the University of Saint Josephs and UConn will be conducting vaccinations, under the supervision of faculty members and City staff.