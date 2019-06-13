Haymond Law 2 Wheels on the Road

What started as a small fundraiser has turned into a hugely popular event. The Haymond Law Firm 2 Wheels on the Ground event recently raised money for veterans in need. It was the twenty-first annual Reason to Ride event, which attracted 100 motorcycles.

“I’m a motorcyclist, so I enjoy being on two wheels, of being with my friends and the comaradery that we all enjoy being together,” says attorney John Haymond.

Each rider pays twenty dollars with passengers paying fifteen. Attorney Haymond is proud to be involved such a big event for veterans.

“They’ve supported us, they’ve protected us. They’ve risked their lives on behalf of all the citizens of this country as well as the world,” says Haymond.

All the money raised at this event will be donated and items will be hand delivered by the bikers during an event in the fall at the VA Hospital in Rocky Hill.