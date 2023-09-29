NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven and Harlem line services have been suspended due to the heavy rain Friday, according to the railroad company.

The company took to X to announce the suspension and said it was caused by the flooding. There is no ETA as to when the services will be back and running.

Most of the western and parts of central Connecticut are under Flood Watch and have already experienced heavy rain amounts.

This also comes after the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, declared a State of Emergency for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley due to the rain and extreme flooding.

Stay with News 8 for updates.